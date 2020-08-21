HC lets Cong MLA stay in govt bungalow till further decision
However, it said that his request for another bungalow may be considered if he submits a representation. The court disposed of the petition filed by Sharma, challenging the home department's letter for his eviction from the government bungalow allotted to him, the counsel said.PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:38 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the state to allow Congress MLA P C Sharma to continue to stay in the government bungalow allotted to him as a minister during the previous regime, till a decision is taken on his representation for another residence. The court directed Sharma to submit a representation to the state government within three days, the petitioner's counsel Ankit Saxena said.
The state government was directed to take a decision on Sharma's representation within two weeks of his filing it, the counsel said. A single-judge bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar said, "This relief has been granted to the petitioner only on account of his medical condition as he was suffering from COVID-19 virus a week ago." Sharma, who had tested positive for the infection, was discharged from hospital on August 9 and was ready to submit a representation for allotment of another bungalow in terms of his entitlement as a former minister, the counsel said.
In its reply, the state government said the petitioner cannot continue in the same bungalow as he is not a minister now. However, it said that his request for another bungalow may be considered if he submits a representation.
The court disposed of the petition filed by Sharma, challenging the home department's letter for his eviction from the government bungalow allotted to him, the counsel said. The Congress government in the state led by Kamal Nath collapsed in March this year after it was reduced to a minority following the resignation of 22 party MLAs.
