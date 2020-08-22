Six men arrested for gang-rape of woman in Bihar

The Patna Police have arrested six persons for allegedly gang-raping a 45-year-old woman a month ago in Patna, the police said on Saturday. The matter came to light after a video of the rape surfaced on social media on Friday. The Gaurichak police station of the state capital filed a case late Friday night.

Upendra Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna said, "We have arrested six people who were involved in the gang rape of a 45-year old woman who is a widow, a month back. Gaurichak police station has registered a case under the relevant section after the video of the act went viral. However, another criminal is at large and police are trying to nab him." "This entire matter was taken seriously by the Patna Police and the culprits were caught in just 8 hours of investigation. it was a very serious and tragic case. The woman had left for her village from Patna for Gaurichak when some young men took the woman with them and executed crime." He added.

He said that the woman was interrogated, after which some young men living nearby who had committed the crime were caught and have been sent to jail. (ANI)