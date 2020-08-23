Left Menu
Tribunal member R N Rokade in his order last week held that the offending tempo was at fault. Hence, he ordered the vehicle's owner and insurer to jointly and severally make the payment to the claimants with an interest at eight per cent per annum from the date of filing of the application.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-08-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 13:25 IST
Rs 14.58 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 14.58 lakh to the family of a woman who was killed in a road accident in 2016. Tribunal member R N Rokade in his order last week held that the offending tempo was at fault.

Hence, he ordered the vehicle's owner and insurer to jointly and severally make the payment to the claimants with an interest at eight per cent per annum from the date of filing of the application. On November 27, 2016, Varsha Vaity, 28, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with a man and was on way to her home here when a speeding tempo rammed into their vehicle from behind at Ovla village.

Both the occupants of the two-wheeler fell and the tempo ran over Vaity, who died on the spot, her 54-year-old mother and two sisters, aged 26 and 29, told the tribunal. The deceased was at that time self-employed and earned Rs 12,000 per month, the applicants said, adding that they were dependent on her for their livelihood and hence, were seeking compensation.

The tribual in its order said the accident took place solely because of the rash and negligent driving on part of the tempo driver. The tempo's insurer, Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, contested the claim, but the tribunal rejected its arguments.

The vehicle's owner did not appear before the tribunal, hence the case was decided ex-parte against him. Both the opponents were liable to pay compensation to the claimants, the tribunal said.

