Police order protesters to disperse outside Portland building

Police order protesters to disperse outside Portland buildingReuters | Portland | Updated: 23-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 13:34 IST
Police officers were hit by rocks and bottles during a protest in the Oregon city of Portland late on Saturday and police told people to leave the area or face arrest. In a Twitter post, the police said they had declared a riot for the gathering around the Penumbra Kelly Building, a city building that houses offices including police.
"Failure to leave may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons," the statement added.