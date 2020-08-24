Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike of 61,408 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 31-lakh mark

India recorded 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to over 31 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:05 IST
With spike of 61,408 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 31-lakh mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India recorded 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to over 31 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday. The country's total coronavirus count has reached 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 836 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll climbed to 57,542. Maharashtra has 1,71,859 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 89,742 active cases.

As many as 6,09,917 samples were tested on August 23 while a total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested so far. 57,468 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry said that the gap between recoveries and COVID-19 active cases continues to widen as the recoveries are more than 3 times the active cases. "The gap between Recoveries and #COVID19 Active Cases continues to widen. The Recoveries are more than 3 times the Active Cases," MOHFW tweeted.

"This is because of effective implementation of Centre led policies ensuring efficient clinical management in hospital settings for critical patients, and supervised Home Isolation for moderate & mild ones," the Ministry said in another tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts; to discuss leadership issue.

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts to discuss leadership issue....

Mitchell tops 50 again as Jazz top Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 victory on Sunday night near Orlando, giving Utah a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff serie...

Edelweiss witnesses 65% Y-o-Y growth of mobile investors in India

Helping create wealth beyond metros through technology Launched Language customisation for clients in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil Non-metro cities contribute 58 of active user base in comparison to metro cities, for the first time ever ...

Musician Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle, acclaimed American songwriter and son of veteran musician Steve Earle, has died. He was 38. The news was confirmed by the artists family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night.It is with tremendous sadness t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020