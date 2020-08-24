Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines for ex-gratia to families of COVID-19 victims

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking to issue guidelines throughout the country for granting ex-gratia to the families of those who died due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:05 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines for ex-gratia to families of COVID-19 victims
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking to issue guidelines throughout the country for granting ex-gratia to the families of those who died due to COVID-19. While dismissing the petition, a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said, "every state has a different policy to deal with it based on its finances, policy, etc. There can't be directions from the top court".

The petitioner pleaded to the apex court that it should pass appropriate orders and or directions and guidelines throughout the country for giving ex-gratia to the families of those who died due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "We are only asking for a national policy to be formulated which is uniform," the petitioner submitted before the apex court during the course of the hearing today.

Justice Bhushan said, "We are dismissing it". According to the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, as many as 57,542 people have lost their lives due to the virus, which has infected a total number of 31,06,349 people. However, there are currently only 7,10,771 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal Assembly session to begin next month

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin next month with all COVID-19 safety norms in place, a senior government official said on Monday. The state government has sent a proposal for resuming the Assembly either from the first or th...

Vitally important to get children back to school: UK PM appeals to parents

It is vitally important to get children back into schools after the lengthy COVID-19 lockdown as being kept away from classrooms for a longer period would be far more damaging than the deadly virus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a...

Belarus detains two members of opposition council

Two members of the Belarusian oppositions coordination council were detained on Monday near the entrance to a factory in Belarus, a spokesman for the council told Reuters.The detained people were Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. It was n...

Covid-19: Bengaluru sees sharpest decline in revenue per available room

Bengaluru has seen the sharpest decline inRevenue Per Available Room RevPAR among major Indian cities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to global property consultant JLL. JLLsIndia Hotel Recovery Guide- Bengaluru, released on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020