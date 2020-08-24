Left Menu
India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 75.27 pc

The COVID-19 recovery rate of India has improved to 75.27 per cent as on Monday, said the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 recovery rate of India has improved to 75.27 percent as on Monday, said the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. "India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 75.27 percent as on August 24, 2020," the Ministry tweeted on its 'India Fights Corona' Twitter handle.

"Steady improvement in India's COVID-19 recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25, 2020," the Ministry added. India has a cumulative count of 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 23,38,035 (75.3 percent) cases have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 7,10,771 (22.88 percent) cases are active and 57,542 (1.85 percent) have succumbed to the virus, as per the Ministry.

On Monday, India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases and 836 fatalities. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) said that the gap between recoveries and COVID-19 active cases continues to widen as the recoveries are more than three times the active cases.

"The gap between recoveries and #COVID19 active cases continues to widen. The recoveries are more than 3 times the active cases," the MOHFW tweeted.

