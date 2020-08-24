Left Menu
Jharkhand: Cong MLA demands arrest of accused involved in rape-murder of specially-abled girl

Congress MLA from Mahagama, Dipika Pandey Singh has written a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding the arrest of culprits who were involved in the alleged rape and murder case of a 13-year-old specially-abled girl in Godda District.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA from Mahagama, Dipika Pandey Singh has written a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding the arrest of culprits who were involved in the alleged rape and murder case of a 13-year-old specially-abled girl in Godda District. The body of the girl was found in the room of a school in Khirondhi village in Mehrma police station area on Sunday.

In the letter written on August 23, the Congress MLA said that she "was shaken from inside" when she found out about the incident. She demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits so that the girl gets justice. "I would like to inform you that the body of a 13-year-old minor girl has been found in Khirondhi Middle School. This case is very serious. Such a disgusting incident has put a dent in the self-respect of the female population," the letter read.

Singh further demanded that those who were allegedly involved in the incident 'cannot be spared' under any circumstances. "The innocent who was raped was deaf and specially-abled and they (the accused) took advantage of her. Those who were involved in this crime cannot be spared under any circumstances," she wrote.

"The police are doing its job but this is my personal request that whoever is involved in the incident should be arrested without any delay and in order to ensure that the strictest punishment is given, the case must be fast-tracked in order to ensure justice to the victim," she added. (ANI)

