Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC Collegium approves elevation of 28 additional judges as judges of Allahabad HC

In the Calcutta High Court, the collegium recommended names of additional judges — Justices Md. Nizamuddin, Tirthankar Ghosh, Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, Saugata Bhattacharyya, and Manojit Mandal -- to be appointed as permanent judges. The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:08 IST
SC Collegium approves elevation of 28 additional judges as judges of Allahabad HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Collegium Monday approved the proposal for appointment of 28 Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court as Permanent Judges. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, also approved the proposal for appointment of five Additional Judges of Calcutta High Court as Permanent Judges.

For the Allahabad High Court, the apex court Collegium in its meeting held today recommend names of Justices Prakash Padia, Alok Mathur, Pankaj Bhatia, Saurabh Lavania, Vivek Varma, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Piyush Agrawal, Saurabh Shyam Shamshery, Jaspreet Singh, Rajeev Singh, Manju Rani Chauhan, Karunesh Singh Pawar, Yogendra Kumar Srivastava, Manish Mathur, Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, Ram Krishna Gautam, Umesh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Anil Kumar-IX, Rajendra Kumar-IV, Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan, Vikas Kunvar Srivastav, Virendra Kumar Srivastava, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Sushri Ghandikota Sri Devi, Narendra Kumar Johari, Raj Beer Singh and Ajit Singh. In the Calcutta High Court, the collegium recommended names of additional judges — Justices Md. Nizamuddin, Tirthankar Ghosh, Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, Saugata Bhattacharyya, and Manojit Mandal -- to be appointed as permanent judges.

The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court. Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and U U Lalit are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning; New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning, says GermanyGermany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic...

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidateCatalent Inc said on Monday it will manufacture active ingredient for AstraZeneca Plc and the University of O...

Rahul attacks govt over alleged rise in unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over alleged rise in unemploymentIn a tweet, he also tagged a media report which claimed that about seven lakh people registered for employment in a week on a government portal,...

Report: 77 false positives all negative

All 77 positive COVID-19 tests reported from a testing lab in New Jersey were negative on a retest, according to multiple reports. Eleven teams were impacted by the testing error, which prompted fears of an NFL outbreak. The Minnesota Vikin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020