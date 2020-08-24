Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's parliament approves raising govt debt ceiling to 60%

The latest raising of the debt ceiling was part of a temporary bill to enable government financing for economic stimulus packages and recovery plans and related matters. The government under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has rolled out stimulus packages totaling around 295 billion ringgit ($70.7 billion) this year to help the public and businesses weather the pandemic, finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said when winding up the debate on the bill in parliament.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:14 IST
Malaysia's parliament approves raising govt debt ceiling to 60%

Malaysia's parliament on Monday approved the government's plan to raise its debt ceiling for the first time in more than a decade, as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Parliament voted to allow the government to borrow up to 60% of gross domestic product as part of temporary measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the public and local businesses.

The last time Malaysia raised its debt ceiling was in July 2009 during the global financial crisis, when it increased its maximum borrowings by 10 percentage points to 55% of GDP. The latest raising of the debt ceiling was part of a temporary bill to enable government financing for economic stimulus packages and recovery plans and related matters.

The government under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has rolled out stimulus packages totaling around 295 billion ringgit ($70.7 billion) this year to help the public and businesses weather the pandemic, finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said when winding up the debate on the bill in parliament. That includes a fiscal injection of 45 billion ringgit, which raises Malaysia's debt ceiling to 56%, he said.

Malaysia's economy plunged 17.1% in the second quarter, its first contraction since 2009, as the pandemic ravaged business activity. Malaysia's central bank expects the economy to contract by between 3.5% and 5.5% this year as a whole. Measures under the bill expire at the end of 2022.

($1 = 4.1730 ringgit)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Defenders Mari and Soares sign permanent deals with Arsenal

Arsenal have agreed permanent deals with defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares after their loan spells in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign, the club said on their website httpswww.arsenal.comnewsmari-and-soares-make-loan-moves-perma...

Govt extends validity of driving licenses, other motor vehicle documents till Dec 31

The government has extended the validity of various expiring motor vehicle documents, including driving licenses, till December 31 this year in view of the situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The validity of documents that have expir...

Rahul 'obsessed' with BJP, leaders who wrote letter 'more' committed than him to Congress: BJP leaders

The BJP on Monday took aim at Rahul Gandhi over his purported remarks that the letter by over 20 Congress leaders seeking changes in the organisation will help the ruling party, saying he is obsessed with the saffron party and that ones des...

Paytm Payments Bank enables banking services through Aadhaar cards

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL on Monday said it has enabled banking services through Aadhaar by integrating with the Aadhaar enabled Payment System AePS. PPBLs customers can access to basic banking services such as cash withdrawal, balance e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020