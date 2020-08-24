Delhi assembly panel to meet on Aug 25 over complaints against Facebook

Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony will meet on August 25 over complaints received against Facebook for its "deliberate inaction to contain hateful content in India for vested reasons". A press release by the committee said that summons have been sent for appearance of certain expert witnesses.

The committee said after careful deliberation over the allegations levelled in the complaints, it decided to take cognisance of the issue and has set its mechanism in motion. Media has been invited to attend the proceedings, the release said. (ANI)