Left Menu
Development News Edition

Run Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts: UP CM to officials

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to run the Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:22 IST
Run Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts: UP CM to officials
Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to run the Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi. Addressing a press conference here he said, "Instructions have been given to run the Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts with full activeness and to keep the ambulance services fully active."

"Instructions to pay special attention to Lucknow and Kanpur cities have been given by the Chief Minister because the highest number of cases have been reported in these districts," added Awasthi. He said that the chief minister also emphasized on maximum contact tracing.

"Instructions have also been given to emphasize maximum contact tracing in cities where the number of contact tracing is less, the District Magistrates have been asked to increase door-to-door survey and contact tracing," Awasthi said. He said that chief minister Yogi also said that the number of beds in Covid hospitals should be increased in such a way that the surplus beds can be arranged. Along with the increase in the number of beds, arrangements for all necessary medical equipment and human resources should also be ensured.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan, the state has reported 4,677 new cases of corona on Monday. The total number of active cases stood at 49,288 and 1,40,107 people have been fully recovered and discharged. Thus the percentage of recovery has increased to 72.82. A total of 2,987 people have died so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had...

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi

At least 15 people were killed when gunmen attacked an area in southern Burundi, three local witnesses told Reuters on Monday. It was unclear whether the dead were members of the security forces, civilians, or attackers. The witnesses asked...

One model community health center to be set up in every assembly constituency: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said one model community health center CHC will be set up in each assembly constituency of the state so that there is no dearth of medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He asked th...

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Monday that he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger. The Charite hospital sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020