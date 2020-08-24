Run Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts: UP CM to officials

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to run the Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi. Addressing a press conference here he said, "Instructions have been given to run the Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts with full activeness and to keep the ambulance services fully active."

"Instructions to pay special attention to Lucknow and Kanpur cities have been given by the Chief Minister because the highest number of cases have been reported in these districts," added Awasthi. He said that the chief minister also emphasized on maximum contact tracing.

"Instructions have also been given to emphasize maximum contact tracing in cities where the number of contact tracing is less, the District Magistrates have been asked to increase door-to-door survey and contact tracing," Awasthi said. He said that chief minister Yogi also said that the number of beds in Covid hospitals should be increased in such a way that the surplus beds can be arranged. Along with the increase in the number of beds, arrangements for all necessary medical equipment and human resources should also be ensured.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan, the state has reported 4,677 new cases of corona on Monday. The total number of active cases stood at 49,288 and 1,40,107 people have been fully recovered and discharged. Thus the percentage of recovery has increased to 72.82. A total of 2,987 people have died so far. (ANI)