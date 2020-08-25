Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:14 IST
Nagpur Municipal Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Mundhe informed that he has isolated himself after being tested positive for coronavirus and urged those who came in his contact in the last 14 days to get tested for the virus.

"Dear All, I have tested positive for COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol and guidelines. Request everyone who has come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested. I am working from Home to control the pandemic situation in Nagpur. We shall win," he tweeted. Maharashtra is currently having the highest number of COVID-19 cases across the country. As per the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,68,443. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC.

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC....

Scotland's handling of virus boosts support for independence

There is wide agreement that Britains devastating coronavirus outbreak has been met by strong, effective political leadership. Just not from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While Johnson has often seemed to flounder and flip-flop his way thro...

Melania Trump taking Rose Garden turn to pitch her husband

When Melania Trump addresses the Republican convention from the White House, it will be the most that many Americans have seen of their first lady since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that has come to define her husbands administ...

Australia blocks Kirin's $430M sale of business to Chinese

Australias government announced on Tuesday it proposed to block Kirin Holdings Co.s 45.6 billion yen 430 million sale of its Australian beverage unit to a Chinese company in a development likely to increase strain on Chinese-Australian rela...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020