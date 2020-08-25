Left Menu
Govt cracks down on fraudulent company promising employment

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has revoked the license of a company allegedly for inviting jobs application by fraudulently represented itself as government organisation under the ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:41 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has revoked the license of a company allegedly for inviting jobs application by fraudulently represented itself as government organisation under the ministry. Dr Raj Singh, Regional Director, Northern Region under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has revoked the license of the company "Special Defence Personnel Forum" issued under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and deactivated the DIN no. of both the directors of the company.

The show-cause notices were issued to the company and its directors immediately after it comes into the notice that by issuing an advertisement in the newspaper on August 5, 2020, where they had "fraudulently" represented themself as Government organisation under the Ministry of Corporate affairs and by using the name of Government of India tried to mislead the applicants to apply for the various post. "It is evident from the advertisement and website specialdefence.com run by the company that the Company is fraudulently accepting money from aspiring candidates by way of application fees," read the order by Regional Director.

According to the order, the company has issued an advertisement for more than 500 numbers of posts under various categories which are not feasible with respect to the potential of the Company. "Since the company has not such capital was invested and was not entered into the agreements/MOUs to make recruitment of the applicants in such other Companies or organization which also shows Mala-fide intention of the Company and initiated this activity only for collecting the application money," it said. (ANI)

