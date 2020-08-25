Congress leader DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:43 IST
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Notably, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had earlier this month tested positive for coronavirus as well. He had later recovered from the virus after treatment but was advised to stay in home quarantine.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, had also recently recovered from the virus. According to officials, there are a total number of 81,230 active coronavirus cases in the state, 1,97,625 people have recovered from the virus and 4,810 others have lost their lives. (ANI)
