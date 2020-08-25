Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP ATS to question ISIS operative Yusuf Khan today

The team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will question ISIS operative Yusuf Khan on Tuesday, days after he was arrested by the Delhi Police in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, police said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:50 IST
UP ATS to question ISIS operative Yusuf Khan today
Yusuf Khan (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will question ISIS operative Yusuf Khan on Tuesday, days after he was arrested by the Delhi Police in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, police said. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the ATS team will question him regarding the individuals who were his "target or the number of places he was apparently planning to attack".

The ISIS operative Yusuf Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on August 21 after a brief exchange of fire averting a major terror strike in the national capital, the police had said earlier.

A huge amount of explosives, including explosive jacket, were recovered from the ISIS operative's house in Balrampur, sources had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee pares early gains, settles 1 paisa down at 74.33 against US dollar

The rupee pared its early gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.33 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities. At the interbank forex market the domestic unit witnessed highly volatile trade. It opened o...

Oxford coronavirus vaccine data could go to regulators this year

Trial data for the University of Oxford and AstraZenecas possible coronavirus vaccine could be given to regulators this year but corners cannot be cut to speed up approval for emergency use, a scientist leading the trials said on Tuesday. T...

Germany on "road to recovery" as business morale brightens further

German business morale improved more than expected in August as both manufacturing and services picked up steam, a survey showed on Tuesday, boosting hopes that Europes largest economy is set for a strong recovery following the massive coro...

Man United defender Maguire on trial for assault in Greece

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is due to go on trial in Greece on Tuesday on assault charges following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos. Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, is not ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020