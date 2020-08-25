Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clear professional fees of empanelled lawyers within 4 weeks: HC directs Centre, Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Union of India and Delhi government to clear the dues of professional fees of advocates on government's panel whose bills have already been received by it till February 1, 2020, within four weeks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:03 IST
Clear professional fees of empanelled lawyers within 4 weeks: HC directs Centre, Delhi govt
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Union of India and Delhi government to clear the dues of professional fees of advocates on government's panel whose bills have already been received by it till February 1, 2020, within four weeks. The direction came on a petition, filed by a lawyer Piyush Gupta through advocate Kapil Goyal, seeking clarification from the respondents on what grounds and since when professional fee bills of empanelled lawyers are kept pending.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also showed a little displeasure for the delay in clearing the bills of professionals fees of empanelled lawyers. "We are issuing a direction to all the respondents to make the payment of lawyers whose bills have been received by the departments on or before 1st February 2020. We are hoping the government will not keep pending the payment of lawyers so long." the bench said.

After the direction, the High Court slated the matters for further hearing on September 29. Whereas counsel appearing for the Delhi government said that the government is working on it and is also developing an online single window system in this regards.

The Petition said that a good amount of counsels representing the government in legal matters are facing undue financial hardship because of long pendency of their professional fee bills. Piyush Gupta, in his petition, said that government counsels play a vital role in justice delivery system but it is unfortunate that administration has no concern for their livelihood as their professional bills are lying pending since long which is their only source of income but the concerned departments have not cleared their bills despite various representations and despite specific directions by the court in its order dated September 3, 2015.

A large number of advocates are empanelled to represent different government authorities. Citing that the courts are closed since March 17, he said that the government counsels are facing undue financial hardship because of long pendency of their professional fee bills and the respondents are not even adhering to the specific directions issued by the High Court earlier.

The lawyer, attaching the copy of the circular dated December 2, 2015, issued by respondent Delhi government, said that despite all directions and circular, bills are pending since long. The petitioner claimed that he himself tried to persuade various officers to clear the professional fee bills of those panel lawyers but no action so far has been taken by the concerned departments, hence he moved with his PIL in the High Court.

He has sought directions to respondents to immediately clear all the pending professional fee bills of the government counsels including Standing counsels, Additional Standing Counsels, Panel Counsels, Government Pleaders, Public Prosecutors, Additional Public Prosecutors. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee pares early gains, settles 1 paisa down at 74.33 against US dollar

The rupee pared its early gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.33 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities. At the interbank forex market the domestic unit witnessed highly volatile trade. It opened o...

Oxford coronavirus vaccine data could go to regulators this year

Trial data for the University of Oxford and AstraZenecas possible coronavirus vaccine could be given to regulators this year but corners cannot be cut to speed up approval for emergency use, a scientist leading the trials said on Tuesday. T...

Germany on "road to recovery" as business morale brightens further

German business morale improved more than expected in August as both manufacturing and services picked up steam, a survey showed on Tuesday, boosting hopes that Europes largest economy is set for a strong recovery following the massive coro...

Man United defender Maguire on trial for assault in Greece

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is due to go on trial in Greece on Tuesday on assault charges following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos. Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, is not ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020