Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prof plea for leave to pursue fellowship in France: HC seeks JNU stand

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the university and sought its stand by September 7 on the professor's plea seeking grant of leave to pursue the fellowship. The August 20 order came on the plea of Udaya Kumar, a professor in the Department of English Studies in JNU, challenging the varsity's executive council's February 18 decision to reject his application dated January 21, 2020 for extraordinary leave (EOL) without pay for nine months from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:53 IST
Prof plea for leave to pursue fellowship in France: HC seeks JNU stand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on one of its professors' plea challenging rejection of his request for leave to pursue a nine-month fellowship offered by a French research institute. Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the university and sought its stand by September 7 on the professor's plea seeking grant of leave to pursue the fellowship.

The August 20 order came on the plea of Udaya Kumar, a professor in the Department of English Studies in JNU, challenging the varsity's executive council's February 18 decision to reject his application dated January 21, 2020 for extraordinary leave (EOL) without pay for nine months from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. In his petition, filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, Kumar has also sought setting aside of JNU's letters dated March 3, June 12 and July 7 which reject his requests, for EOL without pay for nine months, allegedly without giving any reasons.

He has stated in his plea that he has been offered a Fellowship at the Nantes Institute of Advanced Study, France for a period of nine months from October 2020, which is a Research Institute of Global eminence. He has contended that in the past four years he has not availed an EOL and in his entire academic career, he has only availed two EOLs. He has also claimed that both the Chairperson for English Studies and the Dean, who is the Head of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies under which the Centre operates have also recommended his application for EOL, but the executive council rejected it. He has also contended that the council exercised its discretionary power in a completely arbitrary fashion without any deliberation and application of mind. He has sought a direction to the varsity to reconsider his application for EOL and grant him the same.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Teenager Doku and Anderlecht team mate Dimata get Belgium call-ups

Belgium have called-up 18-year-old Jeremy Doku and Anderlecht strike partner Landry Dimata for the first time as coach Roberto Martinez named a 29-man squad for the start of the Nations League next month. It also includes seven players from...

After block, new Facebook group criticising Thai king gains 500,000 members

More than half a million Thai users flocked to join a new Facebook group created by a critic of the powerful king after the social media company blocked its predecessor under pressure from the government.The Royalist Marketplace group, whic...

China plans to establish BRICS innovation base: Minister

China has said that it is actively considering establishing a BRICS innovation base to strengthen practical cooperation with the five-member bloc, urging it to focus more on digital transformation, especially in 5G, Artificial Intelligence ...

Port sector witnesses early signs of recovery: Icra

The port sector is witnessing early signs of recovery and the rate of cargo decline at major and non-major ports decelerated in July, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday. The Indian port sector witnessed sharp contraction during the first qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020