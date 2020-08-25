Left Menu
Delhi violence: HC notice to police on accused's plea against extending time for investigation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the police on a petition filed by an accused in the northeast Delhi violence challenging the trial court order granting more time to the investigating agency to conclude its probe.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the police on a petition filed by an accused in the northeast Delhi violence challenging the trial court order granting more time to the investigating agency to conclude its probe. A single-judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Delhi Police to file its response on the plea filed by the accused named Khalid and listed the matter for further hearing on September 1.

Khalid, in his plea, sought directions to set aside trial court order dated August 13 extending the time for completing investigation till September 17. He also sought to issue directions to be released on bail in terms of Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. On March 6, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under several sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) regarding the criminal conspiracy to cause communal riots in Delhi from February 23 to 26. Initially, Khalid was not named in the FIR. On the same day, investigation of the case was transferred to the Special Cell.

Khalid was arrested in the present case on March 21 and has been in custody since. Thereafter, on April 19, the investigating agency invoked Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the case. The prosecution moved an application on August 10, under Section 43D(2)(b) of the UAPA, for extension of time to conclude investigation for 30 days, which was allowed by a trial court on August 13, extending the time period by 30 days, till September 17.

Beside Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, Gufisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Shafa ur Rehman are among others arrested in the case and are currently undergoing judicial custody. At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence took place in the month of February this year in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

