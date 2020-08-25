Belarus jails opposition council member amid crackdown

A Belarusian court on Tuesday sentenced Sergei Dylevsky, a high profile member of the opposition's Coordination Council, to 10 days in jail after finding him guilty of disobeying an order made by the authorities. The details of the crime were not immediately clear.

Dylevsky, a tractor factory worker who has led industrial strikes, was arrested on Monday amid a police crackdown following anti-government protests over a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election.