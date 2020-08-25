CBI court rejects prosecution witnesses' plea for written arguments in Babri trial

A special CBI court here on Tuesday rejected the pleas of two prosecution witnesses seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri mosque demolition case. Special CBI judge SK Yadav held that Hazi Mahmood Ahmad and Sayyed Akhlakh Ahmad were not victims in the case. They were examined by the central probe agency as prosecution witnesses.

The trial court has scheduled for Wednesday the filing of the written arguments of the defence in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its 400-page written arguments.

The trial in the case is on the verge of conclusion. The Supreme Court recently extended till September 30 the deadline for the trial proceedings from August 31 earlier. As many as 32 accused persons including BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are facing the trial in the case pertaining to the demolition of the 16th century mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992.