Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI court rejects prosecution witnesses' plea for written arguments in Babri trial

A special CBI court here on Tuesday rejected the pleas of two prosecution witnesses seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri mosque demolition case. They were examined by the central probe agency as prosecution witnesses. The trial court has scheduled for Wednesday the filing of the written arguments of the defence in the case.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:00 IST
CBI court rejects prosecution witnesses' plea for written arguments in Babri trial
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A special CBI court here on Tuesday rejected the pleas of two prosecution witnesses seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri mosque demolition case. Special CBI judge SK Yadav held that Hazi Mahmood Ahmad and Sayyed Akhlakh Ahmad were not victims in the case. They were examined by the central probe agency as prosecution witnesses.

The trial court has scheduled for Wednesday the filing of the written arguments of the defence in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its 400-page written arguments.

The trial in the case is on the verge of conclusion. The Supreme Court recently extended till September 30 the deadline for the trial proceedings from August 31 earlier. As many as 32 accused persons including BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are facing the trial in the case pertaining to the demolition of the 16th century mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RS Ethics Committee authorises 2 officers to receive complaints against members

In order to make the process more proactive, the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha has authorised two officers of the RS Secretariat to receive complaints of alleged misconduct and violation of code of conduct against the members, oficials sa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The pandemic is still expanding but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, the World Health Organization WHO said, while a Hong Kong man and two European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the virus, raising co...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The pandemic is still expanding but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, the World Health Organization WHO said, while a Hong Kong man and two European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the virus, raising co...

Sterling gains, shrugs off unexpected weaker August sales data

Sterling rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors shrugged off an unexpected drop in Britains monthly retail sales data. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successful phone call between top trade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020