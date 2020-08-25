Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quintals of explosive Ammonium Nitrate lying in Raj police stations: HC seeks plans for their disposal

A Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court gave the direction observing that “Ammonium Nitrate is a valuable resource and this explosive material should be utilised constructively”. A bench of justices Sandeep Mehta and Prabha Sharma intervened into the matter, taking suo moto cognisance of news reports which said the occasional seizures of Ammonium Nitrate has resulted in quintals of the explosive substance lying in various police stations in the state without any precautionary measures.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:36 IST
Quintals of explosive Ammonium Nitrate lying in Raj police stations: HC seeks plans for their disposal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to chalk out a plan for the disposal of quintals of seized Ammonium Nitrate lying in various police stations and posing the danger of a Beirut-like explosion. A Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court gave the direction observing that "Ammonium Nitrate is a valuable resource and this explosive material should be utilised constructively".

A bench of justices Sandeep Mehta and Prabha Sharma intervened into the matter, taking suo moto cognisance of news reports which said the occasional seizures of Ammonium Nitrate has resulted in quintals of the explosive substance lying in various police stations in the state without any precautionary measures. One such report had claimed that 15,300 kg of the chemical had been lying in a police station in Udaipur alone following a seizure.

The court took a serious note of the report in the wake of a massive explosion in Beirut last month, caused by the same explosive chemical and the trail of devastation left behind it. Taking cognizance of the reports, the bench had earlier issued notices to the Explosive Controller, state police chief, additional chief secretary (Home) and Udaipur superintendent of police, asking them to apprise it of the quantity of seized Ammonium Nitrate and other explosive substances lying in various police stations across the state.

The bench had also asked officials to suggest measures to dispose of the explosive materials expeditiously. But during the hearing on the day, the authorities asked the bench to grant them more time to collect the data, following which the judges granted them one more week and also asked them to chalk out a plan for disposal of the explosive materials by e-auction. During the day's hearing, the court's amicus curies apprised it of various orders of the NGT and Custom authorities for disposal of Ammonium Nitrate seized in Tamil Nadu and kept at various places in Chennai in a similar situation.

The bench took the amicus' submission on record and listed the matter for next hearing on September 9.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of co...

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil $400 bln-a-year plan to tackle climate change

Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a wide-ranging plan to tackle climate change that calls for the U.S. government to spend more than 400 billion a year to eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.The plan is the latest in a series...

HC issues notice to respondents in case seeking financial aid to priests

Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government on a writ petition seeking a direction to provide financial aid to priests as places of worship are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. A division bench comprising Chief Justi...

6 killed in Karachi flood

Flooding caused by heavy rains in the last two days has killed six people, including three children, and destroyed hundreds of homes in Pakistans largest city Karachi, officials said on Tuesday. Apart from the provincial capital, many parts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020