1,544 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

As many as 1,544 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,64,071 in the national capital. According to the official data, a total of 1,155 discharges or recoveries or migrations were also reported.

The total number of cases includes 1,47,743 recovered cases, 11,998 active cases and 4,330 deaths. India on Tuesday reported 60,975 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus count to 31,67,324, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases include 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured or discharged or migrated. India reported 848 deaths due to COVID-19 taking the overall toll to 58,390 deaths.