5,951 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

A total of 5,951 new COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 52,128 in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:15 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 5,951 new COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 52,128 in the state. Today 6,998 recoveries were reported which took the recoveries to 3,32,454 in Tamil Nadu. The death toll stood at 6,721, according to the health department.

A total of 70,221 samples tests were conducted today in the state. 43,46,861 samples have been tested so far in the state. India on Tuesday reported 60,975 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus count to 31,67,324, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases include 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured or discharged or migrated. India reported 848 deaths due to COVID-19 taking the overall toll to 58,390 deaths.

