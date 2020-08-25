Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criminal appeal cases to be heard at Bombay HC from Aug 31

Over four months after commencing virtual hearings in urgent matters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bombay High Court will resume physical court proceedings in criminal appeal cases from August 31.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:36 IST
Criminal appeal cases to be heard at Bombay HC from Aug 31

Over four months after commencing virtual hearings in urgent matters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bombay High Court will resume physical court proceedings in criminal appeal cases from August 31. Two division benches comprising Justices P B Varale, V G Bisht, S S Jadhav and N J Jamadar and two single benches of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik will take up final hearings of criminal appeals from August 31 to September 15 in the high court.

The other Justices, including Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, will continue with virtual hearings till September 15, it was stated. "As a precautionary measure in view of COVID-19, hearing of criminal appeals only will be conducted physically in the Court. At a time, a limited number of advocates will be allowed to enter the courtroom with an intent to observe social distancing and wearing of masks is compulsory," a notice issued by V R Kachare, registrar judicial of the Bombay High Court, stated.

Limited cases would be listed for hearing for the day and till the matter is called out, advocates will have to wait in the waiting room, in which necessary arrangements will be made, it was stated. If an advocate is unwilling to be present for a physical hearing, he or she can be heard through video- conference, the notice said.

The high court had started hearing urgent matters from April after a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of co...

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil $400 bln-a-year plan to tackle climate change

Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a wide-ranging plan to tackle climate change that calls for the U.S. government to spend more than 400 billion a year to eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.The plan is the latest in a series...

HC issues notice to respondents in case seeking financial aid to priests

Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government on a writ petition seeking a direction to provide financial aid to priests as places of worship are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. A division bench comprising Chief Justi...

6 killed in Karachi flood

Flooding caused by heavy rains in the last two days has killed six people, including three children, and destroyed hundreds of homes in Pakistans largest city Karachi, officials said on Tuesday. Apart from the provincial capital, many parts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020