HC issues notice to respondents in case seeking financial aid to priests

Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government on a writ petition seeking a direction to provide financial aid to priests as places of worship are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice B R Sarangi adjourned the petition filed by a person named Prakash Panda and others to September 14 after issuing notices to the respondents.

The State Endowment Commissioner and Kakatpur Mangala Mandir Trust Board are among the respondents in the petition. The petitioners are seeking financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per month since they have suffered due to closure of the temple.

Another petition in the form of a PIL was filed during the day by a puja committee of Cuttack seeking permission to hold Durga Puja under corona guidelines. The Cuttack district administration has decided not to allow Durga Puja in any pandal this year as a precautionary measure in view of the pandemic.

However, it has allowed people to observe Durga puja in their respective houses by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.