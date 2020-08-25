Turkey wants no pre-conditions, "honest" EU mediation for talks with Greece

Turkey wants no pre-conditions, "honest" EU mediation for talks with GreeceReuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:07 IST
Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday Greece must abandon its "maximalist approach" and pre-conditions for dialogue to begin over disputed offshore Mediterranean resources, adding Ankara expects the EU to act as an "honest and objective" mediator.
"We are open to talks without pre-conditions," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Ankara.
"But, when one side starts imposing pre-conditions, then there are many things we will put forth too. Before anything, Greece needs to abandon its maximalist approach," he added.
