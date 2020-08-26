Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam reports 1,973 new COVID-19 cases, count rises to 94,592

As many as 1,973 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 94,592.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 26-08-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 06:54 IST
Assam reports 1,973 new COVID-19 cases, count rises to 94,592
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,973 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 94,592.

The total number of cases also includes 73,090 recovered patients and 260 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 21,239, said State Health Department.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Boeing's first Starliner crewed mission tentatively slated for 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea orders striking doctors back to work amid surge in coronavirus cases

South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises like the coron...

Rays' Glasnow fans 13 in win over Orioles

Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings, and Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit consecutive homers in the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow 1-1 turned...

Murray, Jokic keep Nuggets alive vs. Jazz

Jamal Murray had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Nikola Jokic had 31 points, as the Denver Nuggets stayed alive with a 117-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first round series near Orlan...

Tennis-Djokovic rolls on at Western and Southern Open, Murray eliminated

Top seed Novak Djokovic made quick work of Tennys Sandgren at the Western and Southern Open on Tuesday, never dropping serve en route to a 6-2 6-4 win over the American, while big-serving Milos Raonic enjoyed a straight sets win over Andy M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020