Arvind Kejriwal to chair COVID-19 review meeting today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has on Wednesday called a review meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:35 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has on Wednesday called a review meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Delhi government Health Minister, Chief Secretary and all top officials of the Health Department will be present at the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 am today. According to the Union Health Ministry, the national capital at present has 11,626 active cases of coronavirus. A total of 1,46,588 people have been cured/migrated and 4,313 have died. (ANI)

