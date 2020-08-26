Iran, IAEA to issue statement on nuclear cooperation - Nournews

Iran and the U.N. atomic watchdog will shortly issue a joint statement on nuclear cooperation, an Iranian official said, speaking while the agency's chief was in Tehran seeking access for his inspectors to two suspected former nuclear sites. "With the agreement reached, the legal and technical approach will be further strengthened in the continuation of cooperation between the two sides," the unnamed official told Iran's Nournews website, linked to the Revolutionary Guards.

"The joint statement will be published simultaneously in Tehran and Vienna within hours." International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi is in the Iranian capital pushing for clearance for IAEA inspectors to examine two suspected former atomic sites.

Iranian nuclear agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Tuesday talks with Grossi were constructive, which some insiders said could indicate Iran has agreed to grant the IAEA access to the two sites after a months-long standoff. The IAEA wants Iran to let its inspectors into the sites because the agency suspects they could still host undeclared nuclear material, or traces of it.

Iran said Grossi's visit was unrelated to a U.S. move last week at the U.N. Security Council to reinstate U.N. sanctions against Tehran lifted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from which the United States has withdrawn. However, the U.S. bid to trigger a return of all global United Nations sanctions has been rejected by European signatories to the nuclear deal who sit on the Security Council, and dismissed by the body's president on Tuesday.

"Iran hopes the U.N. Security Council members will not allow America to...intimidate Council members and violate international law," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state TV. Iranian officials have called on the IAEA to "distance itself from political pressure by other countries", arguing that the agency is seeking access to the sites based on intelligence from Israel, its arch-enemy. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)