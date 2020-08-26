Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo discusses Libyan conflict, Iran with UAE counterpart

Pompeo, who this week also visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain, sought to build on the momentum of the agreement for regional peace, he said in a tweet after arriving in the UAE. Pompeo and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke about support for "de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity and countering Iran's malign influence in the region," the state department said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:39 IST
Pompeo discusses Libyan conflict, Iran with UAE counterpart
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the Libyan conflict and countering Iranian regional influence with his Emirati counterpart during a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The visit followed a U.S. brokered-accord this month, which saw the UAE become just the third Arab state to agree to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel. Pompeo, who this week also visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain, sought to build on the momentum of the agreement for regional peace, he said in a tweet after arriving in the UAE.

Pompeo and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke about support for "de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity and countering Iran's malign influence in the region," the state department said. The United States, UAE and Israel see Iran as the main threat to the Middle East, though the UAE has said forging diplomatic ties with Israel was not directed at Tehran.

Top UAE and Israeli defence officials pledged defence cooperation this week, but this came amid Israeli dissent at the prospect that the deal could grant the Gulf power access to advanced weaponry previously denied to it, such as F-35 stealth fighter jets. A senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday talks between Israel and the UAE were continuing and there was no backtracking.

UAE's state news agency WAM on Wednesday cited Morgan Ortagus, spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, saying there were "incredibly positive conversations going on" between the United States, Israel and UAE with regard to selling F-35 warplanes to the Gulf country. The UAE, along with Russia and Egypt, supports the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar, which is fighting Libya's internationally recognised government for control of the war-torn North African state.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with fellow U.S. ally Qatar in mid-2017, over accusations Doha supports Islamic militant groups. Qatar denies the charges and says the bloc is attempting to infringe its sovereignty. Washington, which wants a united Gulf Arab front against Iran, has tried to mediate an end to the dispute.

UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan also attended the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the State Department said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases

Spain reported 3,594 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as it struggled to contain a second wave of contagion that hit a peak of some 8,000 cases last Friday.The country has registered the largest number of cases in western Europe sinc...

England defender Ben Chilwell joins Chelsea on five-year deal

England defender Ben Chilwell on Wednesday signed a five-year contract with Chelsea. Chilwell joined from Leicester City, the club where he began his professional career. He is one of the most established and promising full-backs in the Pre...

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Unions launch of the worlds first s...

US sanctions Chinese companies, individuals for construction projects in South China Sea

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Chinese companies and nationals who have taken up illegal construction projects in the South China Sea as part of Beijings expansionist agenda. China claims sovereignty over most part of the resource...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020