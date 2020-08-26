Left Menu
Plea in Allahabad HC seeking CBI probe into Rakesh Pandey encounter case

A petition was moved in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe into the Rakesh Pandey encounter case, a day after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition was moved in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe into the Rakesh Pandey encounter case, a day after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court. Speaking to ANI, petitioner Rakesh Tiwari said that he has filed a petition before the Allahabad High Court seeking a direction for a CBI inquiry into the Rakesh Pandey encounter case.

"I seek a CBI and independent and impartial investigation into the Rakesh Pandey encounter case," Vishal Tiwari told ANI. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a CBI probe for a fair, independent and impartial investigation into the encounter of wanted criminal Rakesh Pandey in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde had refused to hear the matter and asked the advocate who has filed the plea to approach the concerned High Court. Rakesh Pandey, an accused in the 2005 murder case of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai, was killed in an encounter by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on August 9 near Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow Kanpur Highway.

Tiwari had sought directions for registration of an FIR for the offences under Section 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the police officials who were involved in the encounter. (ANI)

