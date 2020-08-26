COVID-19 measures extended till Sept 20 in WB, complete lockdown on Sept 7, 11, 12

COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday. "Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete lockdown will be observed on September 7, 11, and 12," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister announced the lockdown on August 12 to break the chain of the transmission of the virus in the state. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal currently has 27,349 active cases of COVID-19.

So far, 1,14,543 recoveries and 2,909 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)