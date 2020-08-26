India's COVID-19 case count is over 32.34 lakh, 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 count crossed 32-lakh mark on Wednesday with 67,151 new cases. The country also reported 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that total coronavirus case count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 59,449 deaths. Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic, reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths today. The total count of cases in the state now stands at 7,18,711 including 5,22,427 recoveries and 1,72,873 active cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,958 new cases, 5,606 recoveries and 118 deaths today. The active cases stand at 52,362, recoveries at 3,38,060 and there have been 6,839 deaths. In Delhi, 1,693 new cases, 1,154 discharges/recoveries/migrated patients and 17 deaths were reported today.

The total number of reported cases in the national capital now stands at 1,65,764 including 1,48,897 recovered cases, 12,520 active cases and 4,347 deaths. Karnataka recorded 8,580 new cases of coronavirus and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case count is 3,00,406 including 5,091 deaths, 2,11,688 discharges and 83,608 active cases.

Kerala reported 2,476 new COVID-19 cases today. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 22,344 and 41,694 respectively, as per the Kerala government. Andhra Pradesh reported 10,830 new cases taking the total count of cases to 3,82,469 including 92,208 active cases, 2,86,720 recoveries and 3541 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh reported 5898 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state are 51,317. A total of 1,48,562 have been cured or discharged. Uttarakhand reported 530 new cases today. The total count of cases in the state now stands at 16,549 including 11,524 recovered patients, 4,749 active cases and 219 deaths.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 case count stands at 5,231 including 3,777 recoveries, 1,371 active cases and 30 deaths. In Haryana, 1,397 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported today. The total count in the state has gone up to 58,005 including 47,613 recoveries and 634 deaths.

Punjab reported 1,513 new COVID-19 cases taking total count of cases in the state to 46,090 including 30,231 discharges, 14640 active cases and 1,219 deaths. West Bengal recorded 2,974 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state stand at 1,47,775 including 26,954 active cases, 1,17,857 recoveries and 2,964 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 704 new cases today - 195 from Jammu division and 509 from Kashmir division. The total count of cases now is 34,480 including 7,630 active cases, 26,193 recoveries and 657 deaths. Manipur reported 141 new cases of coronavirus including 25 personnel from CAPFs. The total number of cases in the state stands at 5,585 including 1,456 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 68.55 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,23,992 samples were tested on August 25 while over 3.76 crores samples have been tested so far.