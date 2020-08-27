Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigenous tribe lifts protest on key Brazil grain route

We are going to wait for the court decision," their chief Bepronti Kayapó said in a video posted on social media after a meeting with representatives of the federal indigenous affairs agency Funai that ended abruptly after 10 minutes. According to the Kabu Institute that represents the Kayapó living on two reservations adjacent to the highway, the tribe has received 32 million reais ($5.71 million) over a decade to fund sustainability projects and the collection and marketing of Brazil nuts.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 06:57 IST
Indigenous tribe lifts protest on key Brazil grain route

An indigenous tribe that blocked a key grain export route in the Amazon last week claiming compensation for environmental damage said on Wednesday they failed to reach agreement with Brazil's government and would await a court ruling on the dispute. The Kayapó stopped trucks carrying corn to protest the lack of federal government assistance to protect the tribe from the coronavirus outbreak, and demand overdue reparation money that they have been receiving since paving of the BR-163 highway began a decade ago.

The Kayapó, who had camped out this week on the side of the road without blocking it, returned to their villages hoping a federal judge would decide in their favor in 10 days. "If the government wants to stop the payments, it can. We are going to wait for the court decision," their chief Bepronti Kayapó said in a video posted on social media after a meeting with representatives of the federal indigenous affairs agency Funai that ended abruptly after 10 minutes.

According to the Kabu Institute that represents the Kayapó living on two reservations adjacent to the highway, the tribe has received 32 million reais ($5.71 million) over a decade to fund sustainability projects and the collection and marketing of Brazil nuts. As a result of the roadblock last week that caused truck lines of up to 30 kilometers (18.64 miles), Funai paid out money owed for the first six months of this year, but has delayed settling future payments, the institute said.

Among their grievances, the tribe said it was not consulted on government plans to build the so-called Ferrogrão railway, set to cross part of the Amazon to connect the Mato Grosso grain-producing state to river ports for soy and corn exports. The railway will run parallel to the BR-163 highway. ($1 = 5.6076 reais)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selecte...

Three MLB games postponed as part of protest

The Mariners and San Diego Padres will not play Wednesday after Seattle players voted to join a pro sports boycott started by the NBA earlier in the day. ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field in San Diego, and the games be...

Tennis-Osaka reaches semis then withdraws to protest racial injustice

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event.The 22-year-old Japane...

Tellez, Blue Jays thump Red Sox

Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and had four RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a three-run double in a five-run seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday night at Buffalo. Randal Grichuk added a solo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020