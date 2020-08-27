Left Menu
Tanzania bans three more Kenyan airlines from its airspace amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dodoma | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:07 IST
Tanzania bans three more Kenyan airlines from its airspace amid COVID-19 pandemic
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@officialtcaa)

After Kenya insisted that Tanzanians have to quarantine for 14 days to be allowed entry into the country, Tanzania has banned three more Kenyan airlines from its airspace as the standoff over the management of COVID-19 escalates, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

On August 25, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) nullified the approval granted to Fly 540, Air Kenya Express and Safarilink Aviation, in what is now an escalation of the differences it is having with Nairobi. The Three airlines operate daily flights to and from Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar.

"Reference is made to the approval for your summer schedule application extended to Air Kenya Express. The approval was granted to Air Kenya for scheduled flight operations between Nairobi and Kilimanjaro with effect from March 27 to October 25. However, we regret to inform you that this approval is hereby nullified," TCAA director-general Hamza Johari said in the letter to Air Kenya's operations manager.

TCAA did not give any reasons as to why it was nullifying the approvals, only informing the privately-owned Kenyan airlines that this notice now rescinds any previous approval allowing it to fly to Tanzania.

"You will, therefore, be allowed to apply afresh for any operations into Tanzania before consideration can be made," Johari added.

