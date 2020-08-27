Belarus opposition says Russia reserve force creation unacceptable
It was reacting to earlier comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin who said a "reserve police force" had been set up at the request of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and was on potential standby. But he said it would not be deployed unless unrest there got out of control. The opposition council said in a statement it "regretted" the force had been set up at Lukashenko's request and said it "violalated international law".Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:07 IST
The Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council said on Thursday it was unacceptable for Russia to have set up armed forces of any kind for use in Belarus. It was reacting to earlier comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin who said a "reserve police force" had been set up at the request of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and was on potential standby.
But he said it would not be deployed unless unrest there got out of control. The opposition council said in a statement it "regretted" the force had been set up at Lukashenko's request and said it "violated international law".
ALSO READ
Putin hails new Sputnik moment as Russia is first to approve a COVID-19 vaccine
German health minister says he's sceptical about Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Germany says Russian COVID-19 vaccine has not been sufficiently tested
Sans proper data Russian COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy, safety unknown: CCMB Chief
Russia says allegations COVID-19 vaccine is unsafe are groundless - Ifax