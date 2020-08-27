Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks SBI CAP to start funding six stalled projects of Amrapali group

“Let prevailing rate of interest on lending may also be considered with respect to return of profit on investment,”  the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on August 31. In a relief to hassled home buyers of now defunct Amrapali Group, the SBICAP Ventures, which manages the government sponsored stress fund for the real estate sector had told the Supreme Court  that it was ready to fund the stalled projects of embattled real estate firm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:56 IST
SC asks SBI CAP to start funding six stalled projects of Amrapali group
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has asked SBICAP to start funding six stalled projects of now defunct Amrapali group after it was informed that the financial institution has found only these to be viable. The top court asked Centre to consider as a special case and provide remaining money for construction of other stalled projects from the stress funds created for the real estate sector.

A bench of Justice Arun Mishara and U U Lalit was told by senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for SBICAP that it has decided to fund six identified projects of the Amrapali group. "Salve stated that the order may be passed that funding may be started for six projects as identified by the SBICAP. However, the Receiver has made some suggestions, on which Mr. Salve has also submitted that in case any direction is issued by the Central Government with respect to the projects in question, they will abide by it, as a special case," the Bench said.

The apex court further directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre to get in touch with the Ministry of Finance for taking appropriate action as a special case as it is monitored by the court and stressed fund created is required to be used purposefully. "Let prevailing rate of interest on lending may also be considered with respect to return of profit on investment," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on August 31.

In a relief to hassled home buyers of now defunct Amrapali Group, the SBICAP Ventures, which manages the government sponsored stress fund for the real estate sector had told the Supreme Court that it was ready to fund the stalled projects of embattled real estate firm. The SBICAP Ventures told the top court that it would create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with court receiver on board and would appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to take over the construction of seven stalled projects.

Reeling under slowdown and impact of COVID-19 induced lockdown, the real estate companies in Noida and Greater Noida areas got the much needed relief as the apex court had capped the rate of interest at eight per cent to be charged by authorities on the outstanding dues of land against the exorbitant 15 to 23 per cent. The top court said considering the current state of real estate sector, the projects have come to a standstill and the sector needs to be given impetus mainly considering plight of home buyers.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man from Barmer held for spying for Pakistan: Rajasthan police

The Rajasthan police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Friday. The accused Mushtak Ali, a resident of Barmer, was spying for Pakistan and has been arrested under provisions of the Offic...

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showe...

COVID-19: 20 migrant workers flown back from Bihar by Delhi-based farmer to join work

Twenty migrant workers returned to Delhi on Thursday after a city-based mushroom farmer, who had sent some of them to their home state Bihar by plane in May during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, booked air tickets again so that they can ...

Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, Turkey to hold military drills in east Med

Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, hours after Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.NATO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020