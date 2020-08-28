Bayer-Roundup $11 bln deal at risk of collapse, judge says - Bloomberg News

German drugs company Bayer AG's $11 billion settlement of thousands of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weed killer is less defined than the company disclosed, a judge overseeing the suits said, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chabbria threatened to lift a pause on the litigation and let it move forward, according to the report. ([https://bloom.bg/34EJ9Mj])