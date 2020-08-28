Trump appeal to delay subpoena for tax returns will fail -Manhattan DA
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 01:50 IST
Manhattan's top prosecutor told a federal appeals court on Thursday he should be allowed to enforce a subpoena for eight years of Donald Trump's tax returns, saying the U.S. president's appeal from a lower court decision requiring they be turned over "stands no chance of success."
Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, made the argument in a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan. That court will on Sept. 1 consider Trump's emergency motion to stay the subpoena while the president appeals the lower court decision.
