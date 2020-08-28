Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat - RIA

Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:40 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Norway's ambassador to the country over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Oslo, the RIA news agency reported.
Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage. Moscow said the accusation was groundless.
