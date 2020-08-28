Punjab Police raids former DGP's residence

A team of Punjab Police on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of former Director-General of Police (DGP), Sumedh Singh Saini in Sector 20, Chandigarh. However, the former DGP was not available at his residence.

A Mohali court had last week allowed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to add Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR registered against Saini on the orders of Court in the Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. The court had stayed his arrest till August 27 in the case against him.

Earlier in May 2020, an FIR has been registered against Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. Multani's brother lodged the complaint against Saini, who was then Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh. (ANI)