Russia expels Norwegian diplomat over spy case

Russia is expelling a diplomat from the Norwegian embassy in Moscow, foreign ministries in both countries said on Friday, in a tit-for-tat move after Oslo expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage. The Norwegian diplomat has three days to leave Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, saying this was a response to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Norway earlier this month, which it said was "groundless".

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia is expelling a diplomat from the Norwegian embassy in Moscow, foreign ministries in both countries said on Friday, in a tit-for-tat move after Oslo expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage.

The Norwegian diplomat has three days to leave Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, saying this was a response to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Norway earlier this month, which it said was "groundless". "Our embassy in Moscow has been informed by the Russian Foreign Ministry that one of our diplomats is no longer welcome in Russia," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This is completely unfounded. The diplomat had broken no rules and acted fully within the framework of diplomatic activity." Tensions have increased between NATO-member Norway and Russia in recent years, with both countries having increased their military presence in the Arctic, where the nations share a border.

Last year, Norway and Russia swapped spies in an exchange that also involved Lithuania.

