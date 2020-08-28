Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Nat Wetland Committee to compile data about compliance status of envn norms

“On that basis a joint Committee of the Secretary and Chairman CPCB may give a consolidated report to this Tribunal before the next date by e-mail,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Girl said. The green panel said that conservation of wetlands in general and Ramsar sites in particular is a significant aspect of protection of environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:09 IST
NGT directs Nat Wetland Committee to compile data about compliance status of envn norms
Representative image

The National Green Tribunal Friday directed the National Wetlands Committee to compile data about status of compliance of environmental norms in respect of all significant wetlands in the country. The green panel said the state pollution control boards and State Wetland Authorities in India may give the status of management of wetlands in their areas to the Secretary of the Union Environment Ministry within three months. "On that basis a joint Committee of the Secretary and Chairman CPCB may give a consolidated report to this Tribunal before the next date by e-mail," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Girl said.

The green panel said that conservation of wetlands in general and Ramsar sites in particular is a significant aspect of protection of environment. A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, is an intergovernmental environmental treaty established in 1971 by UNESCO, which came into force in 1975. The bench said."To give effect to the Sustainable Development and Precautionary Principles, which have been held to be part of right to life and are to be statutorily enforced by this Tribunal under Section 20 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, effective action plan and its execution is imperative." The NGT said that Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 contain elaborate provisions for protection of Wetlands and National and State Wetland Authorities have been set up. "However, the fact remain that the wetlands are facing serious challenge of conservation as shown by the present case and other cases which are the Tribunal dealing with from time to time," the bench said.

It said that the Secretary of Ministry of Environment and Forests heads the National Wetlands Committee with 18 other Members for integrated management of wetlands, monitoring implementation of the Rules and other allied functions. Inspite of high level authorities in place, there are widespread grievances of failure to manage some of the important wetlands, as in the present case and another matter dealt with today relating to Sambhar Lake in Jaipur, the NGT said. The tribunal's direction came while hearing a plea filed by Jammu and Kashmir resident Raja Muzaffar Bhat seeking directions for prevention of unscientific dumping of waste and encroachment of Hokersar Wetland, Wular Lake and Kreentchoo-Chandhara Wetland in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The applicant also annexed photographs showing unscientific dumping of garbage.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pre-launch bookings of BSVI-compliant G 310 R, G 310 GS from Sept 1

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Friday announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for the BSVI-compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles, from September 1. BMW Motorrad India will open pre-launch booki...

Visva-Bharati changes stand, says ready to hold Poush Mela if Centre helps

Nearly two months after deciding to call off over a century-old Poush Mela, Visva-Bharati authorities on Friday said that the central university is ready to organise the fair if it gets financial help from the Union government. Vice-Chancel...

Gajendra Shekhawat and Nagaland CM discuss progress of Jal Jeevan mission

Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a video conference with the Nagaland Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio to discuss the progress of Jal Jeevan mission in the State. Shri Shekhawat joined the video conference from the hosp...

BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

BJP MLA S Angara tested positivefor COVID-19 Friday and advised home quarantine, healthdepartment sources said hereAngara, who returned from Bengaluru, went for a test ashe was having a headache and the result turned out positive,they saidT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020