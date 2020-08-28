Left Menu
Development News Edition

States have no jurisdiction to promote students without holding final year exams: SC

“The decision of the State/State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to promote the students in the final year/terminal semester on the basis of previous performance and internal assessment being beyond the jurisdiction of Disaster Management Act, 2005 has to give way to the guidelines of UGC dated July 6, directing to hold examination of final year/terminal semester”, the bench said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:09 IST
States have no jurisdiction to promote students without holding final year exams: SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday held that no state or university can promote students in the final year without holding exams as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC). The top court also said that the decision taken by SDMA or state not to hold final year and terminal semester examination by September 30, in exercise of power under Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005 shall prevail over the deadline fixed by the UGC.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah said that if any state/union territory has taken a decision that it is not possible to conduct the final year /terminal semester exams by September 30, 2020, then they can make application to UGC to reschedule the date. "The decision of the State/State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to promote the students in the final year/terminal semester on the basis of previous performance and internal assessment being beyond the jurisdiction of Disaster Management Act, 2005 has to give way to the guidelines of UGC dated July 6, directing to hold examination of final year/terminal semester", the bench said. "The State and University cannot promote the students in the final year/terminal semester without holding final year/terminal examination," it said. According to the petitioners, several states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have decided to cancel the examinations and promote the students on the basis of previous performances. The bench in its 160-page verdict said, "We, thus, conclude that the State or the SDMA have no jurisdiction under DM Act, 2005 to take a decision for promoting the students on the basis of previous performance or internal assessment which decision being contrary to revised guidelines of the UGC cannot be upheld and has to give way to the guidelines of UGC which is the Authority to issue guidelines for determination and maintenance of standards of education and teaching of the Universities". The bench added, if any State/Union Territory in exercise of jurisdiction under DM Act, has taken a decision that it is not possible to conduct the final year/ terminal semester examination by September 30, then "we grant liberty to such State/Union Territory to make an application to the UGC for extending deadline of September 30, for that State/ Union Territory which shall be considered by UGC and rescheduled date be communicated to such State/Union Territory at the earliest". The bench said that the differentiation made in the revised UGC guidelines of July 6 to hold final or terminal semester examination and to give option for earlier years/ intermediate semester for not holding the examination has a rational basis. "The differentiation has nexus with the object to be achieved. We, thus, reject the challenge to the revised Guidelines on the ground that there is any discrimination between the students of final year/ terminal semester and those of intermediate and first year", it said.

It added that the revised Guidelines also cannot be termed to violate Article 14 of the Constitution on the ground that one date that is September 30, 2020 has been fixed irrespective of the conditions prevailing in individual States and saying, "the date for completion of examination was fixed throughout the country to maintain uniformity in the academic calendar". The bench disposed of a batch of petitions filed by students, private organisations and Shiv Sena's youth wing 'Yuva Sena' challenging the UGC's July 6 directive to the universities to hold final year examination by September 30.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women, rural population have benefited from PMJDY: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Friday that over 40 crore bank accounts had been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana PMJDY and women and rural parts of the country have benefitted from it.The Jan Dhan Yojana has...

Flooding in Niger kills 45, displaces more than 226,000

Flooding from heavy rains in Niger has killed at least 45 people this week and forced more than 226,000 from their homes, officials in the West African nation said Friday. Nigers western region has been hardest hit by days of rain that caus...

Sunny Leone's name appears on another Bengal college's merit list

Bollywood actor Sunny Leones name appeared on the merit list of another college in West Bengal on Friday, a day after a similar incident had taken place in an institution in Kolkata. The Canada-born actors name appeared in the 151st positio...

COVID-19 situation improving in metro cities; more cases reported from semi-urban areas: Sources

The COVID-19 situation in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai is improving while higher number of cases are being reported from semi-urban areas, sources in the government said on Friday. They said mortality rate in the country i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020