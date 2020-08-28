Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speaker advises MPs to get COVID-19 test done 72 hours before monsoon session of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called upon MPs to get a COVID-19 test done 72 hours before the start of the Parliament session next month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:22 IST
Speaker advises MPs to get COVID-19 test done 72 hours before monsoon session of Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla . Image Credit: ANI

By Nishant Ketu Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called upon MPs to get a COVID-19 test done 72 hours before the start of the Parliament session next month.

Talking to the media here, he said employees of Parliament will be also be tested for COVID-19 seventy-two hours before the start of the session. "I advise all MPs to get their COVID-19 test and also of their staff done 72 hours before the start of the session. There will be an arrangement for testing in the Parliament premises," Birla said.

The Speaker said that the pandemic has posed a major challenge to the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. "We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the session by following COVID-19 related guidelines. Comprehensive preparations have begun for the session. Our effort is to make the House run safely with comprehensive health security arrangements," he said.

The Speaker said that consultations have also been held with organisations like ICMR. Sources said that media passes for central hall have been suspended for the session. They said Question Hour might be suspended and a final decision on this will be taken by the government.

The decision concerning conduct of zero hour will be taken after discussions with political parties, the sources added. The monsoon session of the Parliament would be held from September 14 to October 1 and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have 18 sittings. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...

Situation won't change till the system is changed: Anna Hazare tells Delhi BJP president

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Guptas request to join the partys mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it wont matter even he comes to Delh...

Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue...

Republican senator, swarmed by protesters after Trump speech, calls for FBI probe

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to U.S. President Donald Trump accept his partys nomination for re-election. Paul ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020