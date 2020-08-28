Left Menu
Anti-Sikh riots convict's plea seeking extension of interim bail infructuous: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that a plea filed by 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeking extension of interim bail has become "infructuous" taking note that all such interim reliefs have already been extended till October 31 due to the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that a plea filed by 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeking extension of interim bail has become "infructuous" taking note that all such interim reliefs have already been extended till October 31 due to the pandemic. A bench of Justice JR Midha and Justice Brijesh Sethi made the observation while hearing the plea of Naresh Sehrawat, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking an extension of his interim relief.

The High Court noted that on August 24, a special bench extended till the end of October all the interim orders, which were to expire on August 31, before it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The interim orders include stays, bails and paroles. On June 1, the High Court had granted relief to 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict Naresh Sehrawat and allowed his plea seeking interim suspension of sentence for twelve weeks on medical grounds. He had sought interim suspension of sentence for three months on the ground that the petitioner needs to undergo liver and kidney transplant simultaneously at the earliest. Sehrawat was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court. He along with Yashpal Singh was convicted by a trial court for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons.

Sherawat and Yashpal Singh were accused of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Mahipalpur area of south Delhi during the riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On a complaint by the victim's brother Santokh Singh, the police had lodged a case. But in 1994, the police wanted to close the case citing lack of evidence. The case was re-opened by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). (ANI)

