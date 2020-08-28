Left Menu
When it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty, I have to be consistent, in deeds as with words.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:39 IST
FACTBOX-Highlights of Macron's remarks in end of summer news conference
Representative image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron held a broad-ranging question & answer session with journalists on Friday. Here are highlights of his remarks at the news conference, held in a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower: CORONAVIRUS

"We are doing everything to avoid another lockdown and in particular a nationwide lockdown. We've learned enough to know that nothing can be ruled out. But we're doing everything to prevent it. "What we must do is get people back to work."

VIOLENCE "Something is happening in our society which is not new and which has undoubtedly worsened since the end of (the coronavirus) lockdown, hardened, and which trivializes violence. The difficulty facing us is to respond as quickly as possible to all forms of violence."

BELARUS "Any external intervention in Belarus, starting with an intervention by Russian forces, whether military or internal security, would obviously be an intervention ... which would lead to the regionalization and internationalization of this issue. I think this intervention would be inappropriate.

"We want to engage Russia in a dialogue on Belarus, and for Russia to help us convince President (Alexander) Lukashenko of the need for OSCE mediation." HUAWEI

"No company, whatever its nationality, is targeted." "(Our wish) while we have two European suppliers - Ericsson and Nokia - is to have a real European industrial solution, fully secure, under our legislation because the security of our communications and the security of our 5G networks are at stake."

Macron said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping: "You would do the same as me at home". TURKEY AND TENSIONS IN EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN

"It is my view that Turkey's strategy in recent years is not one of a NATO ally. "Where would our credibility be in getting involved with Belarus if we do not react to challenges against the sovereignty of our own members?

"We consider that (Turkey's) deployments ... are a provocation. When it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty, I have to be consistent, in deeds as with words. And I can tell you that the Turks ... respect that."

