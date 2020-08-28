Kerala police cane charge protesting Youth Cong workers

The Kerala Police cane-charged Youth Congress workers who were staging a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case in Kerala's Wayanad district on Friday. Visuals from the incident showed police personnel beating up protesters with canes while wearing helmets.

Earlier last month, Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had also said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should take moral responsibility and resign amid the ongoing gold smuggling case in the state after Principal Secretary to the CM was linked to the case. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)