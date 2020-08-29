Left Menu
Delhi Police arrests man for defrauding employer of Rs 2 crore

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a person who allegedly defrauded his employer to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 02:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a person who allegedly defrauded his employer to the tune of Rs 2 crore. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Chand Badola, 42, a resident of Burari, in Delhi.

A FIR has been filed against him under section 408 IPC at Police Station Karol Bagh. According to EOW release, Complainant Dinesh Kumar Gogna, on behalf of M/s M.C Jewels Private Ltd. filed a complaint against Badola and Sarad Aggarwal at Karol Bagh police station.

The release said it has been alleged that accused Badola was an employee of M/s M.C Jewels Private Ltd. for 17 years. Initially, he was assigned with the duties of an accountant and he gained the faith of the owners of the company. The company entrusted the HDFC debit cards of the company to him for making business-related payments on behalf of the company.

The release said phone number linked to the said bank account was being used by Badola as his official phone number. During scrutiny of the bank account, complainant company found that April 2019 onwards an amount of more than two crores had been transferred through PayTM to an online application namely 'BIGO'. The case was transferred to EOW for further investigation.

During the investigation, PayTM confirmed that the fund from the account of M/s MC Jewels Private Ltd. was transferred into the PayTM account of Badola which was further used for recharging the ID created on Chinese App BIGO. This Chinese company facilitates online live chat. It said Badola kept dodging the investigating agency and kept evading arrest. He was declared proclaimed offender. The investigating team collected electronic data of the accused and maintained surveillance at several places in Delhi and UP and on the precise tip-off he was arrested from his hide-out at Burari.

"During interrogation, Badola has revealed that he is addicted to lewd live chat through BIGO App. He got registered himself with BigoLive for online chats with other users (girls and boys). From his PayTM account, he recharged his ID with BIGO Live. The unused recharged amount was withdrawn through Payoneer (another online payment application), into the accounts his accomplices," the release said. (ANI)

